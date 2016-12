Advertisement

Photos by Per Bernal

Superhero physiques aren’t born in an instant twist of fate. They are studiously constructed via intensive effort, rep by rep, over months, years, even decades, without a deus ex machina transformational moment to immediately turn the clock forward. Juan Morel has been hard at work at Bev Francis’ Powerhouse Gym in Syosset, Long Island, sketching out a new and even more imposing physique.

