Steve “King Snake” Kuclo’s KING-SIZED Workout

I first started training when I was 17 and HEAVY was all I knew. I had the mentality that if I could move heavy weight and continue to get stronger, I could get bigger as well! As most beginners know, pretty much no matter what you do, you will grow when you first start pumping iron. But, there will come a point when things need to change and you need to keep your body guessing, as it will adapt to whatever you are doing after a period of time. It may be six months or a year, but the same thing over and over will eventually stop working—the way it did when you first started the program.

I have spent over 12 years learning about the human body and how it reacts to different stimulus. I have worked with some of the best trainers, prep coaches, and training partners in the world and have gained priceless knowledge from them. I have spent some time being a prep coach as well—and you quickly learn that every body is different and responds differently to different methods. I have also spent the last 10 years working as a paramedic where I have seen the real potential and amazing things the human body is capable of.

That said, there are some basic, fundamental and foolproof ways to gain muscle size and strength. I am all about keeping things simple—you don’t need to sleep upside down, put tourniquets all over your body, wear any funky masks or train five hours a day to get the results you want. No one walks into the gym with an expectation of remaining the same—we all want GAINS!

Whether it’s in your biceps or your booty, it’s time to King Size your goals.

