Superset for Super Size

Sure, single-set training has its place in our workouts and should always be retained. But a routine blended with superset combinations—two exercises performed back-to-back—floods the muscle with blood-ladened oxygen and tissue-building nutrients, causing greater growth.

I instinctively gravitated toward a nonstop training style to maintain enthusiasm and momentum during my training. Without the downtime between sets, you become more involved in your training. There’s no time for daydreaming, wishing you were somewhere else, or becoming bored. In fact, a most desirable attitude of training develops, one that we wrongly think is reserved for athletes on the fringe of competition. This training attitude is a valuable tool of confidence and provides a very real psychological benefit.

With a little time and a little practice your training becomes more athletic as you move through the gym from one exercise to another. Your heart rate remains higher, you stay warmer, and you near the edge of aerobic training. Concentration becomes automatic, and the harmony of movements will lure you onward.

Listed below are some of my favorite combinations to splice into your regular exercise program. Two or three sets of 10 to 12 reps of a superset performed at a moderate pace with a moderate weight will bring this all into focus.

DAVE’S FAVORITE SUPERSETS

Dumbbell Incline Press/Dumbbell Pullover / Seated Lat Row

Seated Lat Row Bench Press / Wide-grip Pulldown

Wide-grip Pulldown Bent Bar Curl / Lying Triceps Extension

Lying Triceps Extension Steep Dumbbell Shoulder Press / Sidearm Lateral Raise

Sidearm Lateral Raise Incline Dumbbell Curl / Overhead Triceps Extension

Overhead Triceps Extension Chinup/Dip / Rope Tuck

Rope Tuck Leg Extension/Leg Curl / Calf Raise

– FLEX