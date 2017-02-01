Training with Tendonitis

QUESTION
How can one continue to train with tendonitis? How does one lessen inflammation between workouts?
ANSWER
In situations in which tendonitis is severe, I would recommend completely resting the area for up to a week so as not to make a bad situation even worse. However, in cases when the pain is tolerable, it’s certainly possible to still train while continuing to heal. Just follow these rules:
- Begin the workout by increasing your core temperature with 10 minutes of moderate cardio activity.
- Flush the injured joint with plenty of blood by engaging in several light warmup sets before your first “work set.”
- Avoid any exercises that cause pain to the extent that you cannot focus on the target muscle.
- Keep sets at about 15 to 20 reps so you don’t force the inflamed joint to withstand too much resistance.
- Use perfect form and a slow tempo on every rep. After the workout is complete, the injured area should be iced for 20 minutes every hour or so till bedtime. In addition, NSAIDs can be utilized to reduce inflammation as well, but not for more than a few days since these medications can interfere with the anabolic process.