FLEX Magazine Sr. Web Editor Angelica Nebbia sits down with Steve Weinberger, Chairman of the NPC Northeast, IFBB and NPC Head Judge, and owner of Bev Francis Powerhouse Gym, to preview the 2017 Mr. Olympia lineup. In this episode, they discuss Jeff Beckham, Lionel Beyeke, William Bonac, and Maxx Charles.

Stay tuned to FLEXonline.com for the next episode, and more exciting coverage of the 2017 Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend!