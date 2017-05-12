FLEX Shakedown: Rich Gaspari's Precision Protein Shake

Along with the intense pump, one of the greatest rewards after any grueling workout is a cold, delicious protein shake packed with vital, muscle-fueling nutrients. For bodybuilding legend Rich Gaspari, that well-deserved reward is a mouthwatering protein shake with two heaping scoops of Neapolitan (or Chocolate) Precision Protein. Throw in some basic bodybuilding staples like oats and peanut butter, and you've got a quick and easy post-workout shake recipe that's brimming with essential nutrients to nourish your thirsty muscles for greater growth.

Here's all you'll need to whip up this shake at home.

RICH GASPARI'S PRECISION PROTEIN SHAKE

Handful of ice cubes

1 cup of skim milk

1/2 cup oats

2 tablespoons natural peanut butter

1/4 tsp Xanthan Gum (for thickness)

2 scoops Gaspari Nutrition Precision Protein Neapolitan (or Chocolate) Whey Protein

Serving Size : 1

: 1 Calories : 693

: 693 Protein : 70g

: 70g Carbs : 49g

: 49g Fat: 24g

