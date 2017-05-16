Nutrition

FLEX Shakedown: Robert Timms' Precision Protein Shake

The IFBB Pro whips up an awesome post-workout shake that's sure to please.

After an intense session at your local iron mecca, few things are as appealing as downing a delicious post-workout shake. Here at FLEX we can relate, which is why we're serving up a variety of tasty shake concoctions to flood your muscles with the fuel they crave. This shake recipe from IFBB Pro Robert Timms will no doubt become an instant favorite. Fast and easy to whip up, Timms' shake calls for five basic ingredients found in virtually every weightlifter's home along with two heaping scoops of Chocolate Ice Cream Precision Protein. Give it a whirl after crushing your next workout.

Here's all you'll need to make this shake.   

ROBERT TIMMS' PRECISION PROTEIN SHAKE

  • Serving Size: 1
  • Calories: 1179 
  • Protein: 80g 
  • Carbs: 189g 
  • Fat: 16g

 

FOR ANOTHER DELICIOUS SHAKEDOWN RECIPE, CLICK HERE >>

For more information on GASPARI, visit gasparinutrition.com

BONUS: Get Classic Physique Training Tips from Rich Gaspari and Robert Timms >>

 

