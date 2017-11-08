Abs by Anita

You would guess that since abs are the body part many people want to develop, ab training would be more popular than it is. After all, if you want to be center stage, your midsection better look right.

Someone who understands this all too well is IFBB bikini pro Anita Herbert—and you don’t have to take our word for it. One look at her abs is all you need for evidence. Don’t believe me? Go check out her Instagram account for visual proof, as well as the admiration of her one million followers. After you do that, you’ll probably feel you need to step up your ab-training game. Fear not and keep reading because Anita’s taking you to Abs 101.

Although training is important, Herbert wants you to know that Lesson 1 starts in the kitchen. “First of all and most important, if you want to have visible abs, you need to follow the correct diet. If you don’t, you can do situps all day long and you still won’t have a six-pack.”

When it comes to working abs, the 2016 Fort Lauderdale Cup champ doesn’t just go through the motions. As you can tell by her descriptions of performing the following exercises, she pays great attention to form and making each rep count.