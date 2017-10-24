A Star-Studded Photo Shoot at Muscle Beach, CA

The new generation of iron pumpers pose for a photo (and a day) that will be remembered for years to come.

"Let’s do a shoot,” says Arnold Schwarzenegger. “Let’s re-create one of those old Muscle Beach shoots.” “Will you be there if we do it?” I ask. “Of course!” he replies. “Just set it up.” And so, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s vision became reality, in a shoot that will surely be seen with the same kind of reverence with which we look at those classic Muscle Beach shoots.