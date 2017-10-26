A Tribute to My Great Friend, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold shaking hands with my father during a book signing at JC Penny. I am on the far left, acting as security and handing Arnold books to sign for fans.
My friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger started in 1975 at Gold's Gym when I was just 16 years old. Arnold was always courteous and helpful and began giving me training tips to help me reach my goal of stepping on a bodybuilding stage.
Competing in the 1978 Teenage Mr. Michigan competition, where I won "Best Abdominals".
By the time I was 18 years old, I also had the priviledge of knowing the man who transformed bodybuilding and fitness, Mr. Joe Weider. Utilizing training tips that I received from both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joe Weider, I won "Best Abdominals" in the 1978 Mr. Teenage Michigan competition.
With my great friend, Joe Weider.
I went on to write a booklet called Developing Prize Winning Abdominals. I sent copies to both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joe Weider, who was kind enough to give me some free advertising space in his publication, Muscle & Fitness. My booklet went on to sell all over the world. I owe a great thanks to Joe Weider and Arnold for all of their help.
After a great workout at World Gym.
I have been great friends with Arnold for 40 years now, and every July I travel to California and bring him a birthday gift. He is a fantastic person and always takes the time to write and say "thank you", and tell me how much he likes his present.
With Arnold as he drives his Hummvee, the first vehicle of it's kind available to civilians.
Asking Arnold if he has a role for me in one of his upcoming movies.
Joking around with Arnold outside of World Gym.
Catching up with Arnold outside of World Gym, as he tells me about his latest movie.
Posing for a photo with Arnold at the Arnold Classic.
Congratulating Arnold on being the best Governor of California.
Wishing Arnold a "Happy Birthday" in Beverly Hills, CA.
I asked Arnold to put his sunglasses on to look like The Terminator...
...and he did!
With Arnold at Gold's Gym.
With Arnold outside of Gold's Gym.
In Beverly Hills, letting Arnold know that his birthday present is waiting for him at the office.
This collection of photos show what fantastic friends we are and how much I value our friendship. Arnold, you are the greatest!
Your friend, Doug Brolus
