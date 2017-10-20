How many protein shakes do you down a day? Two? Four? Doesn’t matter. Because, like you, we never get sick of drinking pure protein . . . right? Well, OK — we do get a little sick of it. Sure, we could give you a slew of new shake recipes, but they’d still just be . . . shakes. Instead, try these alternate ways to power up your protein intake.

TRAINING TAFFY

Mix one scoop of vanilla protein powder with one tablespoon of smooth peanut butter. Add a drizzle of water to dissolve protein, and stir until smooth. Refrigerate at least 15 minutes (but the longer, the better).

PROTEIN PUDDING

Mix two scoops of your favorite protein powder with 1/4 cup warm water. Stir until smooth.

PRO-PLAIT YOGURT

Add one scoop of protein to one cup of plain yogurt.

PROTEIN PANCAKES

Add one scoop of vanilla protein powder to one cup of pancake mix. Add water and cook as directed, following pancake batter instructions. Top with pure maple syrup for even more of a carb boost.

WEIGHTLIFTERS’ WHITE RUSSIAN

Mix two ounces of vodka with one can of vanilla ready-to- drink. Pour over ice for a powerful nightcap.

FLEX