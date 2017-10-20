How many protein shakes do you down a day? Two? Four? Doesn’t matter. Because, like you, we never get sick of drinking pure protein . . . right? Well, OK — we do get a little sick of it. Sure, we could give you a slew of new shake recipes, but they’d still just be . . . shakes. Instead, try these alternate ways to power up your protein intake.
TRAINING TAFFY
Mix one scoop of vanilla protein powder with one tablespoon of smooth peanut butter. Add a drizzle of water to dissolve protein, and stir until smooth. Refrigerate at least 15 minutes (but the longer, the better).
PROTEIN PUDDING
Mix two scoops of your favorite protein powder with 1/4 cup warm water. Stir until smooth.
PRO-PLAIT YOGURT
Add one scoop of protein to one cup of plain yogurt.
PROTEIN PANCAKES
Add one scoop of vanilla protein powder to one cup of pancake mix. Add water and cook as directed, following pancake batter instructions. Top with pure maple syrup for even more of a carb boost.
WEIGHTLIFTERS’ WHITE RUSSIAN
Mix two ounces of vodka with one can of vanilla ready-to- drink. Pour over ice for a powerful nightcap.
